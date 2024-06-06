Nigeria’s Chess Champion Faces Off Against Record Holder in “Mother of Chess” Match

Renowned Nigerian chess prodigy Tunde Onakoya is gearing up for an epic showdown against Deborah Quickpen in what is being dubbed as a ‘mother of chess battle’ scheduled for Tuesday, June 11, 2024.

The much-anticipated chess match aims to advocate for education and unearth the latent potential of numerous children across Nigeria.

Onakoya, holder of the Guinness World Record for the longest marathon chess game, in anticipation of the formidable challenge posed by 12-year-old women’s candidate master Deborah Quickpen, described the upcoming three-hour chess duel as his ‘hardest match yet.’

In a statement posted on his official X account on Thursday, June 6, 2024, Onakoya emphasized, “I have faced many tough opponents, but this will undoubtedly be my hardest match yet. I can categorically say that she is the future of chess in Nigeria.”

He further elaborated that the proceeds from the event would be channeled towards expanding the reach and impact of chess in Nigeria, emphasizing the potential inherent in every child.

Quickpen, set to represent Nigeria at the forthcoming FIDE Chess World Cup in Georgia, is hailed as the country’s premier chess prodigy. Currently ranked number one in Nigeria and fourth in Africa across all female age groups, Quickpen holds the prestigious title of Nigeria National Women’s Chess Champion, making her the youngest person to achieve such a feat in Nigerian chess history.

Despite her tender age, Quickpen has already attained the remarkable title of Women’s Candidate Master, a testament to her exceptional talent and dedication to the game.

Onakoya’s announcement follows his recent record-breaking achievement in April, where he successfully set a new Guinness World Record for the longest marathon chess game, surpassing the previous record set by Norwegian players in 2018.

Expressing his exhilaration over the feat, Onakoya stated, “We have done it. We’re pushing to 60 hours guys. We’re not stopping yet. Let’s keep going.”

Driven by a cause to raise funds and awareness for providing educational opportunities to underprivileged children across Africa, Onakoya emphasized the significance of their fundraising goal, highlighting the purpose behind their endeavor.