Nigeria’s Security And Economic Crises Is Disheartening – Oyedepo

The Senior Pastor of the Living Faith Church Worldwide, Bishop David Oyedepo has come out to say that Nigeria needs a deliverer and not a leader ahead of the 2023 general elections. He recently had his say while speaking to his congregation, and Nigerians have been reacting.

According to him, the deplorable state of security and economic crises in the country is nothing to write home about, and if nothing is done soon, disaster looms.

Oyedepo added that he warned Nigerians in 2015 that the country was heading for crisis, and that stance hasn’t changed.

His words, “I think I’m prompted by the spirit we need to pray for this nation. I warned this nation in 2015 that we were heading for crisis and trauma, many were washing their mouth. They are off today.”

“God does not require consensus to raise a prophet. I saw a nation going down the drain, I cried. There are many prophets of politicians who speak what they want to hear.”

“I have been very silent. What we need now is not a leader, it is a deliverer.”

WOW.