Nkechi Is The Wife Of My Youth – Okocha

Ex-Super Eagles player, Jay-Jay Okocha and his wife, Nkechi are celebrating their 25th wedding anniversary today. Recall that the couple got married in 1998 and have two children, Ajay Okocha and Daniella.

Sharing a photo of himself and Nkechi on his Instagram page, Okocha wrote that he is happy to celebrate his 25th wedding anniversary with the wife of his youth.

His words, “Happy 25th wedding Anniversary to the wife of my youth”

His daughter added, “Happy 25th anniversary to my faves.”

WOW.