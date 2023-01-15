    Login
    Subscribe

    Nkiru Sylvanus Flaunts Her Husband-To-Be On Instagram

    Celebrity News By No Comments1 Min Read

    Nollywood actress, Nkiru Sylvanus has come out to share her pre-wedding photos and videos. She recently flaunted her husband-to-be ahead of their wedding, and Nigerians have been reacting.

    Nkiru Sylvanus
    Nkiru Sylvanus

    However, in all the videos and photos she shared, her fiancé’s face stayed hidden from the camera.

    Followers have since noticed this and they are already in her comment section speculating about the man’s identity.

    See photos,

    Nkiru Sylvanus
    Nkiru Sylvanus
    Nkiru Sylvanus
    Nkiru Sylvanus

    WOW.

    Support InfoStride News' Credible Journalism: Only credible journalism can guarantee a fair, accountable and transparent society, including democracy and government. It involves a lot of efforts and money. We need your support. Click here to Donate

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Leave A Reply