    Login
    Subscribe

    NNPP: Collecting security votes as governor, pure stealing – Kwankwaso

    Politics By Updated:No Comments1 Min Read

    The New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP, presidential candidate, Rabiu Kwankwaso on Monday faulted the collection of security votes by state governors.

    Rabiu Kwankwaso
    Rabiu Kwankwaso

    Kwankwaso said he never collected security votes while he was governor of Kano State for eight years because it would amount to stealing.

    The NNPP presidential candidate disclosed this during a town hall meeting in Abuja.

    According to Kwankwaso: “Security vote is stealing, that was why we never took security votes the eight years I was a governor. security starts with you as a person. I will do whatever it takes for our house to be in order in the area of foreign policy.

    See also  We Stand With Ayu – Ogun PDP Disowns Makinde

    “Government must do better than what we have seen today with respect to the rule of law,” he insisted.

    Support InfoStride News' Credible Journalism: Only credible journalism can guarantee a fair, accountable and transparent society, including democracy and government. It involves a lot of efforts and money. We need your support. Click here to Donate

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Leave A Reply