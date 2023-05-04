NNPP expels Ogun chairman, Delta counterpart over anti-party activities

The national leadership of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) has announced the expulsion of two state chairmen.

The party announced that it has expelled the chairmen of the party in both Ogun and Delta states.

The party added that the chairman of the party in Ogun State, Olaposi Sunday Oginni, has been expelled.

The party made this disclosure on Thursday.

InfoStride News reports that the party expelled the chairman over what it described as anti-party activities.

The expulsion of the chairman was announced by the National Publicity Secretary of the party, Dr Agbo Major in a statement made available to InfoStride News on Thursday.

Major while speaking also announced that the party had also expelled the chairman of the party in Delta State, Chief Efe Tobor, over anti-party activities.

He maintained that the duo were expelled after the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party set up a Disciplinary Committee to investigate three states, Edo, Delta and Ogun.

He also announced that the executives from the state to the local government and ward levels in Ogun and Delta states have been dissolved effective from Thursday, April 27, 2023.

He continued by saying that the expulsion of the duo of Olaposi Oginni and Tobor will be taken to the National Executive Committee (NEC) and the national convention for ratification.

He insisted that further development on the two states and others will be made public later.

Major said: “Consequently, the NWC met on Thursday, April 27, 2023, and came up with the following decisions:

“That both the chairman of NNPP in Ogun State, Sunday Olaposi Ogini and his Delta State counterpart, Chief Efe Tobor and his Ogun State have been expelled from the party, with effect from Thursday, April 27, 2023.”