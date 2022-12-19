NNPP senatorial candidate laments high cost of governance in Nigeria

A senatorial candidate in Anambra State, Barr Helen Mbakwe has lamented the high cost of governance in Nigeria, saying that no country can succeed by wasting its resources.

Mbakwe, who is running for the Senate under the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) said a lot of money is being used to fund the lifestyle of the leaders of the country and leaving the masses with little.

Speaking to journalists in Anambra State on Monday, the banker-turned-lawyer called for a drastic cut in the cost of governance, saying her aspiration to go to the Senate is to play a role in making laws that will cut waste by the country’s leaders.

She said: “I’m not a regular politician, but seeing the yearnings for a new Nigeria, I am compelled to run for office, to be a part of the making of the new country we seek.

“The cost of governance is simply too high, we need lawmakers who will make laws to curb the waste we experience in government, and I can tell you that you cannot pour new wine in an old container.”

According to her: “We need a crop of politicians who are entirely new, not the over-recycled politicians who we have today.”

Her choice of NNPP, she said, was deliberate.

“Because of the new Nigeria it offers us. I believe that if we hope for a new Nigeria, we should also yearn for an entirely new crop of leaders,” Mbakwe said.