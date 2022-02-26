No Decision Yet On Mendy Starting Vs Liverpool – Tuchel

Chelsea manager, Thomas Tuchel has come out to say that Hakim Ziyech is fit. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, even if the African forward is able to play vs Liverpool, a decision is yet to be made about Edouard Mendy starting in goal in Sunday’s League Cup final.

He added that the injured players have had positive reactions to their injuries lately, and he hopes it stays that way.

His words, “They are both okay since today. They were not out on the pitch with separate programmes, everybody joined tram training from the first to the last minute.”

“We have until now only positive reactions and I hope it stays like this, we have another training tomorrow, to have everybody available for Sunday.”

“First of all, I will not tell you. We will take the decision late, but you have a reason to ask the question.”

“The last competition – the Club World Cup – was a very short competition. Kepa played the semi-final and got us to the final and then we took the decision for Edou (Mendy) coming back from the Africa Cup of Nations [to start the final].”

“It’s a pretty similar situation now. The very last decision we will take after training, as always. There’s no need to take the decision now when we have one more training ahead.”

“Kepa did fantastic in the period where we had to be without Edou, and so it’s an uncomfortable and very comfortable situation at the same time.”