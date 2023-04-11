No Discussions Yet About Cancelo’s Future At Bayern Munich – Tuchel

Bayern Munich manager, Thomas Tuchel has come out to admit that the club has not yet discussed Joao Cancelo’s long-term future. This is coming after the Portuguese international joined on loan from Manchester City, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he does not even know the conditions of his contract yet, because he has been focused on his job as manager since he came in.

His words, “We haven’t discussed it with the club, I don’t even know the conditions of the contract.”

WOW.