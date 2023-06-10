No Man City Midfielder Will Keep Scholes And Roy Keane Out Of Any Combined XI – Dwight Yorke

Manchester United legend, Dwight Yorke has come out to say that only one Manchester City player from the current treble-chasing side would get into MUFC’s all-conquering 1999 team. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, the fact is that the old MUFC team had more physical players, and no one in the current City midfield is better than Paul Scholes and Roy Keane.

Yorke added that no defender on the planet would want to face Ryan Giggs at his prime as well, so City wingers won’t cut it.

His words, “People try to compare the teams. We were more physical, we had better players. You can’t tell me they have better than Paul Scholes and Roy Keane. Maybe Kevin De Bruyne would get into our midfield. But no defender on the planet would want to face Ryan Giggs at his very best. He was a class act. Look at David Beckham and his delivery of a ball.”

“Yes, Erling Haaland is unique but the way we played and the formation we played in, I wouldn’t swap him for what we had. We had a great combination with myself and Andy Cole. Don’t get me wrong, it is an incredible feat what he has done. Scoring 52 goals in 52 appearances with a game still to go is something else. But I still would take my combination with Andy. Also, I would put my money on Jaap Stam handling Haaland and behind him we had the best goalkeeper in the world at the time in Peter Schmeichel.”

“I admire this City team and wish them the best, but we will always be the first English team to create history with the Treble — they are just joining us.”