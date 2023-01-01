No One Is Above The Rules At MUFC – Erik ten Hag

Manchester United manager, Erik ten Hag has come out to say that no one is above the laid-down rules at the club. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, every MUFC player must adhere to the rules and regulations at the club because any disregard for it will come with consequences.

He added that Rashford was bright and lively when he came on in the 2nd half vs Wolves.

His words, “Everyone has to adhere to the rules and if you react like this, it is the right answer. It’s good after the decision, Rashford came in,”

“He was bright, he was lively and he scored a goal to give a good reaction.”