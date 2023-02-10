No One Knows My Long-Term Future At Chelsea – Joao Felix

Chelsea forward, Joao Felix has come out to say that he is ruling nothing out when it comes to his long-term future at the club. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, a permanent transfer to Chelsea is still a possibility for him, but Chelsea will need to find an agreement with Atletico Madrid for that to happen in the summer.

Felix added that he feels very comfortable at the club right now, but no one knows the future.

His words, “They don’t have a purchase option. They would have to reach an agreement with Atletico. I’ve only been here a few weeks, a month. I am learning everything. I am very comfortable but nobody knows the future. I was already looking for a change of scene a while ago because it was difficult to get used to the way of playing. I left [Atletico] because my head was already full from trying so hard and not being able to. It had to be in this market and I think it has been good for Atletico and for me too.”

“Contrary to what many people say, Miguel [Angel Gil, Atletico’s CEO] has always trusted me a lot, he has always broken his arm for me. I have a good relationship with him. I appreciate him letting me leave now because I needed it, I wasn’t right any more. Miguel has always believed in me and I think he still believes. He sees me as a hope for Atletico, but we’ll see. I don’t know what is going to happen in my life, nor is it known what will happen with Cholo [Diego Simeone], as I said, we will have to wait until June.”

On Chelsea, “It is a great club, as we all know. The facilities are very, very good, they have everything. They have a lot of people around the team so that everything is fine and that makes the difference. It is very well structured. During one of my first days he [Graham Potter] called me into his office. We were talking about his game plan, the plan he has for me. He explained to me how the team plays, what they do. I really liked that he spoke with me. He shows that he is a very good person and a great coach.”