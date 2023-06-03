No plans to dump PDP for APC – Wike after meeting with Tinubu on Friday

The immediate past Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike has denied he is planning to defect to the All Progressives Congress (APC), after meeting with President Bola Tinubu on Friday.

Wike met Tinubu along with his Oyo State counterpart, Seyi Makinde and a former Governor of Delta State, James Ibori.

However, the chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) insisted he only visited Tinubu to offer him support four days after he was sworn-in as the president of Nigeria.

When asked by State House correspondents if switching to the APC was on the agenda of the meeting he had, Wike replied: “No. No plans. Nothing like that in the offing.

“We are Nigerians and we have come to give the president support.

“That is what is required. There is no big deal about that.”