No Player Can Compete With What Messi Has Achieved With Football – Pep Guardiola

Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola has come out to say that Lionel Messi is the greatest footballer of all time. He recently came out to place the Argentine ahead of Diego Maradona and Pele as the best player in history, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, everyone will have an opinion on who the GOAT is, but he personally believes Messi has ended that debate with his achievement in Qatar.

Pep added that Messi is simply the best, and no player can compete with what he has done in the game.

His words, “Everyone has an opinion but nobody can doubt he’s there as greatest of all time. For me he’s the best, difficult to understand a player can compete with what he’s done. The people who saw Pele or Di Stefano or Maradona. The opinions are sentimental, but the other side, if he wouldn’t have won the World Cup, the opinion and my opinion wouldn’t change. It’s normal that people depends if you win or you are evaluated. The final cherries of an incredible career.”