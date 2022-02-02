    Login
    Subscribe

    No Woman Should Agree To Be Treated Unfairly By Men Of The Church – Pope Francis

    Celebrity News By No Comments1 Min Read

    Pope Francis has come out to tell religious sisters to fight back when they are treated unfairly by men of the church. He recently had his say while speaking at a gathering, and the world has been reacting.

    Pope Francis
    Pope Francis

    According to him, no woman should agree with being reduced to servitude by the opposite gender, and they should all choose what is best for their mission on earth.

    His words, “I encourage all consecrated women to discern and choose what is best for their mission in the face of the world’s challenges that we’re experiencing.”

    “I invite them to fight when, in some cases, they are treated unfairly, even within the Church; when they serve so much that they are reduced to servitude —at times, by men of the Church.”

    See also  Bandits Kill Five, Raze Church Building In Kaduna

    WOW.

    Support InfoStride News' Credible Journalism: Only credible journalism can guarantee a fair, accountable and transparent society, including democracy and government. It involves a lot of efforts and money. We need your support. Click here to Donate

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Leave A Reply

    InfoStride News