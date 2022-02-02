No Woman Should Agree To Be Treated Unfairly By Men Of The Church – Pope Francis

Pope Francis has come out to tell religious sisters to fight back when they are treated unfairly by men of the church. He recently had his say while speaking at a gathering, and the world has been reacting.

According to him, no woman should agree with being reduced to servitude by the opposite gender, and they should all choose what is best for their mission on earth.

His words, “I encourage all consecrated women to discern and choose what is best for their mission in the face of the world’s challenges that we’re experiencing.”

“I invite them to fight when, in some cases, they are treated unfairly, even within the Church; when they serve so much that they are reduced to servitude —at times, by men of the Church.”

