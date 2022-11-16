Nobody In The World Can Age-Shame Me – Lota Chukwu

Nollywood actress, Lota Chukwu has come out to react to being age-shamed by a Twitter user. A Twitter user, @DanSokoto_ who recently reacted to her new photo with these words, “Kiki you are getting old.”

According to her, it is clear that Nigerians are so used to filters because it is the only explanation why someone would repeatedly camp under her tweet to age-shame her.

Lota added that nobody in the world can make her feel bad because of her looks so people should stop trying.

Her words, “You people are so used to filters… that’s the only explanation why someone would repeatedly camp under my tweet to try to clown me by saying I’m getting old because I have “wrinkles”. I’m 30+, I have laugh lines, I don’t see the problem. Next.”

“I look like that after getting barely 15hrs sleep in 192hrs and being on my feet with zero hours of sleep for 26hrs… and still look that fine. Nobody in the world can make me feel bad about my looks, even on my worst day. Bruhhhh face card hasn’t declined since I was 5.”

WOW.

Nollywood is a sobriquet that originally referred to the Nigerian film industry. The origin of the term dates back to the early 2000s, traced to an article in The New York Times. Due to the history of evolving meanings and contexts, there is no clear or agreed-upon definition for the term, which has made it a subject to several controversies.

The origin of the term “Nollywood” remains unclear; Jonathan Haynes traced the earliest usage of the word to a 2002 article by Matt Steinglass in the New York Times, where it was used to describe Nigerian cinema.

Charles Igwe noted that Norimitsu Onishi also used the name in a September 2002 article he wrote for the New York Times. The term continues to be used in the media to refer to the Nigerian film industry, with its definition later assumed to be a portmanteau of the words “Nigeria” and “Hollywood”, the American major film hub.

Film-making in Nigeria is divided largely along regional, and marginally ethnic and religious lines. Thus, there are distinct film industries – each seeking to portray the concern of the particular section and ethnicity it represents. However, there is the English-language film industry which is a melting pot for filmmaking and filmmakers from most of the regional industries.