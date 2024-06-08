Nobody Will Pressure Me To Start Certain Players – Finidi George

Super Eagles manager, Finidi George has come out to blast the media and Nigerian football fans. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he would change or start a player only if it is necessary for him to do so, and no media outlet or Super Eagles fan will dictate who he should play or not play.

Finidi added that Nigerians and the media always have their favorites they want to see start games, but he remains the coach with the final decision.

His words, “We change a player when we know how to change them; we know that everybody is a coach [on Friday night].

It’s true everybody is a coach, people can see when they [in the stands], when you sit there you can see anything, but we are focused on this job.

[Onuachu] stayed a little bit longer, it’s our own decision. Allow us to do our jobs. We wanted to introduce Boniface and [Terem] Moffi, but Semi [Ajayi] had a knock and we had to take him off and introduce Moffi and [Raphael] Onyedika,” he added.

The fans and media would shout for different players, if they don’t perform well, the shout will be, ‘take him off’. Allow us to do our jobs.”