Nollywood Faith-Based Film “What About Us” grosses N24.6 million in opening weekend

Nollywood’s latest release, “What About Us,” has made a significant impact at the Nigerian box office, grossing N24.6 million in its first three days.

Premiering on July 12, 2024, the film marks the executive producer debut for Emmanuel Iren, the lead Pastor of Celebration Church International.

According to Filmoneng, the movie’s distribution company, “What About Us” is the highest-grossing film during the weekend of July 12-14, 2024.

While Emmanuel Iren serves as the executive producer and is credited with the story, the screenplay was penned by Ife Olujuyigbe and the film was directed by Kayode Kasum. Bisola Badejo and Tochukwu Macdonald Sunday also co-produced the film, which is owned by Narrative Entertainment Production, a company linked to Pastor Iren.

The plot of “What About Us” revolves around a Christian couple struggling to maintain their marriage. The arrival of a new couple next door exacerbates their issues, as the wife develops an uncomfortably close relationship with the neighbour’s husband.

The film boasts an all-star cast, including Uzor Arukwe, Folu Storms, Kunle Remi, Teniola Aladese, Aeyi Awolowo, Marycolette Unamka, and Atlanta Bridget Johnson.

Market Insights

The demand for faith-based movies in the Nollywood industry is on the rise. This trend can be traced back to the success of “God Calling,” produced by BB Sasore.

The film grossed approximately N36 million at the Nigerian box office before airing on Amazon Prime, where it continued to gain traction. “God Calling” was a top box office hit in 2019 and received 11 nominations at the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) in 2020, winning in multiple categories.

Another recent success in this genre is “Breath of Life,” which won the Best Movie award at the 10th edition of the AMVCA. The film received 11 nominations across various categories, including Best Movie, Best Director, and Best Lead Actor, ultimately winning six awards.

Future Prospects

Given the strong market for faith-based films and the proven track record of those involved in “What About Us,” the movie has a high potential for continued financial success. Director Kayode Kasum has a history of producing box-office hits.

As of April, films directed by Kayode Kasum had grossed more than N1 billion at the Nigerian Box Office.

For instance, his 2019 film “Sugar Rush” became the fourth highest-grossing Nigerian film of all time. More recently, his film “Ajosepo” crossed the N250 million box office mark earlier this year.

The cast of “What About Us” includes Kunle Remi, one of Nigeria’s highest-grossing actors in 2023. His involvement adds considerable star power to the film, likely contributing to its strong opening weekend performance.