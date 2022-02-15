Not Many Players Can Eat Up The Ground Like Rice – Teddy Sheringham

West Ham midfielder, Declan Rice is worth about £160 million ($181m), Teddy Sheringham has said. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, the midfielder plays like Steven Gerrard and not many players can eat up the ground like the English national.

Teddy added that his passing ability and understanding of the game makes him worth every penny.

His words, “I have to liken him to Steven Gerrard,”

“Not many players can eat up the ground like Declan – Gerrard used to do exactly the same, he used to overpower people in midfield.”

“Add that to his passing ability, his understanding of the game, his knowledge of the game, he’s obviously getting led by Mark Noble. His desire, you can see how he loves the game and wants to get better.”

“For me, he’s up there with the top players in the world in midfield at the moment, there’s no denying that. I think [head coach David] Moyes said something about him being a £100 million player, didn’t he?”

“I’d hold on to him and say, ‘I want more than that, this player’s unbelievable, he’s better than that. If you really want this guy you’re going to have to break the bank and show me you think of him as much as I do, because I’m not letting him go for £100 million.”

“When the best centre forward in the world was up for sale in the summer, Tottenham wanted £200 million for him, the other clubs didn’t have that valuation. I’m going up to 150, 160 for Declan Rice.”