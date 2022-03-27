Not Winning The Ballon d’Or Changes Nothing For Me – Ibrahimovic

Swedish striker, Zlatan Ibrahimovic has come out to explain why he has been overlooked for Ballon d’Or recognition on a regular basis. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he has clearly been ignored over the years because he doesn’t fit into the Mr Perfect mould that France Football has been looking for in Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Zlatan added that not winning the Ballon d’Or changes nothing for him and the organizers can keep giving it to the nice footballers.

His words, “These are political awards. They want ‘Mr Perfect’.”

“If you speak and say what you think you can’t get them.”

“It’s easy to give them to Mr Nice Guy. It doesn’t change anything for me, it doesn’t make me better or worse.”

“I have always been curious about the Bundesliga. There is a team like Bayern Munich, they are an incredible club.”

“Every time I played against them I could always see their facilities, the stadium, their organisation. The history of the club is impressive.”