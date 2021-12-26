Oando Plc appoints new directors

Oando Plc has notified the exchange and investors of the company of the appointment and resignation of some members of the Board of Directors at the company.

According to the disclosure signed by the company’s secretary, Ayotola Jagun, and filed with the Nigerian Exchange Limited, Mrs Ronke Sokefun and Mrs. Nana Fatima have both been appointed as Independent Non-Executive Directors. The appointments of the directors are scheduled to take effect from December 23, 2021.

This is following the resignation of Alhaji Bukar Goni Aji as a Non-Executive Director of the Company and Mr. Muntari Zubairu as an Executive Director of the Company, both with effect from December 23, 2021.

Alhaji Goni joined the Board of the Company in 2018 and was the Chairman of the Risk, Environmental, Health, Safety, Security and Quality Committee as well as a member of the Governance and Nominations Committee of the Board.

Mr. Muntari Zubairu, an Executive Director of the Company resigns from the Board with effect from December 23, 2021. Until his resignation, he was the Group Chief Corporate Services & Operations Officer and a member of the Risk, Environmental, Health, Safety, Security and Quality Committee of the Board.

Mrs. Ronke Sokefun graduated with LLB (Hons.) in 1987. In 1993, she joined the prestigious firm of Aluko & Oyebode as an Associate and was made a partner in 2001. In 2002, she moved to the Oando Group, where within a few years she rose to the position of Chief Legal Officer. In addition to this, she also sat on the Board of the telecom’s giant – Celtel/Zain (now Airtel) as an alternate Director up until 2011 when she was called to public service in Ogun State and proceeded to serve as a 2-term Commissioner – holding diverse portfolios – under Senator Ibikunle Amosun’s 2-term administration as Ogun State Governor.

Mrs. Sokefun, in January 2019, was appointed Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (‘NDIC’) by President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR and continues to serve in this capacity.