    Obi Cubana, Wife Renew Their Vows

    Popular Nigerian businessman, Obi Cubana has renewed his wedding vows with his wife, Ebele Iyiegbu. The couple, who have five sons together, recently had their vow renewal at a big event that is currently taking place in Abuja, and Nigerians have been reacting.

    Obi Cubana and wife, Ebele Iyiegbu
