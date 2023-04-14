Obi won presidential election but INEC declared Tinubu winner – Ekpa tells UN

Biafra agitator, Simon Ekpa on Thursday accused the Nigerian government of scuttling the election of Peter Obi at the February 25 presidential poll.

Obi, the candidate of the Labour Party, LP, rejected the result and is now in court to challenge the victory of President-elect Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

In a letter to the United Nations General Assembly, UNGA, seen by the media, Ekpa berated Information Minister Lai Mohammed for “lying” about the elections.

He said the official has been “junketing…telling lies and calling for a ban on all fund-raising activities of the indigenous people of Biafra with threats of sanctions”.

“Little did he say to the world, Mr. Peter Obi of the LP won the presidential election and the government and its subservient electoral body declared the ruling APC candidate (Tinubu), winner”.

Ekpa noted that even the UN has admitted the general elections “revealed ethnic, religious, demographic fault lines in Nigeria”.

The position, according to him, somehow captures the situation of Nigeria that needs urgent redress through a referendum.

Ekpa said when Obi’s running mate, Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, cited election irregularities, Mohammed “through his broadcasting commission slammed a N5 million fine on the television station”.

On the election in Lagos State, the secessionist said Obi defeated Tinubu, despite the disenfranchisement of “Biafra people”.

“State-sponsored political thugs went on a rampage, burning down the markets where the Biafra people are dominant and their businesses.

“Another Market was burned in Maiduguri (capital of Borno) where Eastern (Biafra) people do their businesses.

“Almost all big markets have been burned down by a combination of government security agencies and the terrorist Fulani herdsmen conducting economic jihad.”

Ekpa told the UN that killings are still going on while the burning of homes, markets and churches is being perpetrated by government-sponsored terrorists and arsonists in state uniforms.

On Eastern Security Network, ESN, he said the group made up of volunteer indigenous youths, was formed against “state-sponsored terrorists’ herdsmen and their accomplices in the military”.