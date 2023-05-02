Offers From Broadcasters For The 2023 Women’s World Cup Have Been Dissappointing – Infantino

FIFA president, Gianni Infantino has come out to threaten a blackout of the 2023 Women’s World Cup in parts of Europe if offers from broadcasters are not fair. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, the recent offers for the rights to air the competition from the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Germany and France have been disappointing, and he actually considers them a slap in the face of the players.

Infantino added that broadcasters pay $100 million-200 million (£80m-£160m) for the men’s FIFA World Cup, so they cannot offer between $1-10 million for the women.

His words, “The offers from broadcasters, mainly in the ‘big five’ European countries, are still very disappointing,”

“Whereas broadcasters pay $100 million-200 million (£80m-£160m) for the men’s FIFA World Cup, they offer only $1-10 million (£800k-£8m) for the FIFA Women’s World Cup,”

“This is a slap in the face of all the great FIFA Women’s World Cup players and indeed of all women worldwide.”

“It is our moral and legal obligation not to undersell the FIFA Women’s World Cup. Therefore, should the offers continue not to be fair, we will be forced not to broadcast the FIFA Women’s World Cup into the ‘big five’ European countries.”