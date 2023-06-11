Ogun 10th Assembly to be inaugurated Tuesday

The 10th Ogun State House of Assembly will be inaugurated on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, Infostride News reports.

The inauguration follows the dissolution of the 9th Assembly and the issuance of a proclamation for the holding of the first session of the 10th Assembly by Governor Dapo Abiodun.

According to a release by the Clerk and Head of Legislative Service, Deji Adeyemo, the inauguration, which he said was in line with Section 105(1) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), would include the election of the Speaker and other presiding officers.

It will also include the administration of oaths to members-elect from the 26 state constituencies in Ogun.

Adeyemo disclosed that the event would take place in the hallowed chamber of the Assembly Complex in Oke Mosan, Abeokuta, at 10 am.

He urged members-elect, guests, and other government functionaries to be seated by 9:30 am.