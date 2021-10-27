Ogun APC Congress: Appeal panel received no petition – Obahiagbon

The Ogun State Congress Appeal Committee set up to review the recent parallel congresses of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ogun State has concluded its sitting with no petition received.

Our correspondent reports that the two major factions battling for the soul of the party are led by Governor Dapo Abiodun and his predecessor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun. The two factions had on October 16 conducted parallel congresses amidst violence.

Some hoodlums had disrupted the Ake palace, where the Amosun supporters had their congress, with heavy gunshots, while the Dapo Abiodun faction’s congress held at the MKO Stadium, Kuto was peaceful.

To settle the issues that may have risen from the congresses, the Caretaker/Extraordinary National Convention Committee was said to have set up a five-man appeal panel.

The five-man committee, headed by former House of Representatives member, Patrick Obahiagbon sat between Tuesday and Wednesday.

However, Obahiagbon told newsmen in Abeokuta that no petition was received within the two days of the sittings.

He said the development implies that the APC leaders in the state were satisfied with the conduct of the October 16 state congress.

He said, “We have sat for two days now and no person or persons have approached this State Congress Appeal Committee.

“In that circumstances, we are of the view that Ogun State APC political class are satisfied that the state congress held on October 16, 2021, was in substantial compliance with both the constitution of APC, the extant regulations rolled out by the Caretaker and Extraordinary Convention Committee and of course with clear provisions of the constitution of Federal Republic of Nigeria,” the committee chairman said.

He added that the panel would now proceed to write its report and forward it to the national secretariat ” in order to meet the requisite timeline of this assignment.”