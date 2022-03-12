Ogun APC Crisis: Abiodun Faction Inaugurates Party Officials

A faction of the All Progressives Congress loyal to Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State has inaugurated a 20-man State Executive Committee of the APC.

The inauguration came up Friday amidst the leadership tussle bedevilling the APC at the national level.

The Chairman, Chief Yemi Sanusi inaugurated the executive members at the state party Secretariat in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

InfoStride News reports that loyalists of former Governor Ibikunle Amosun led by Chief Derin Adebiyi had Wednesday boasted that they hold the ace as far as the APC in concerned in Ogun.

However, Sanusi, who has been issued a certificate by the embattled Governor Mai Mala Buni-led Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) of the APC, inaugurated members of the party said to have been elected during a congress.

Our correspondent reports that it could not be immediately confirmed whether or not Sanusi was among the State Chairmen sworn in by the new APC Acting Chairman, Governor Abubakar Sanni Bello of Niger State, on Monday.

Addressing the newly sworn-in executive committee members, Sanusi charged them to get ready for the challenges ahead of the party in the state, warning them not to betray the confidence reposed in them.

He told them to be more committed to the unity of the party as activities towards the 2023 general elections gather momentum.

“I appreciate His Excellency, Prince Dapo Abiodun for the support he has been giving day and night as a member of the state exco of our party.

“After today’s inauguration, we must all be ready to wear our leadership gown to lift this party to victory in 2023.

“Let us shun factionalism and anything that can divide our Party. This is a call to service, we must be very serious.

“We know the situation of the party in Ogun State and we must be ready to carry everybody along so that we can have a united front that can confront the General election in 2023,” he said