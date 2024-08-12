Ogun Kidnapping: Two Chinese Nationals Abducted in Broad Daylight

On Sunday afternoon, two Chinese nationals, Chen Wenguang and Liang Ding, were abducted by suspected kidnappers in the Kémta/Abule-Owu area along Onigbedu Road in Ogun State.

The victims, who are associated with Good One Carton Company located in the area, had left the company premises around 1:45 pm to visit friends without any security detail.

The kidnapping incident has sent shockwaves through the local community and prompted a swift response from the state’s security apparatus.

According to reports gathered by InfoStride News, the foreigners were seized while they were on their way, and their abduction was later confirmed by the company’s security supervisor.

Omolola Odutola, the spokesperson for the Ogun State Police Command, provided details about the incident on Monday.

She disclosed that the kidnappers had made contact with Good One Carton Company to demand a ransom for the release of Chen and Liang.

“The company’s security supervisor informed us that one of the expatriates had called to report that Chen Wenguang and Liang Ding had been kidnapped.

The abductors have since made ransom demands for their release,” Odutola explained.

In response to the alarming development, security forces in Ogun State have initiated a comprehensive manhunt to locate and rescue the victims. Odutola noted that operatives from the Ewekoro Division, alongside local vigilantes, military personnel from the Social Orientation and Safety Corps, local hunters, and other security groups, have been actively involved in the search operations.

“Our teams have conducted an extensive search of the Kémta Village forest and surrounding areas, but unfortunately, we have yet to locate the abducted individuals,” Odutola added.

“We are continuing our efforts and coordinating with all available resources to ensure the safe return of the victims.”

The abduction of Chen Wenguang and Liang Ding highlights the increasing security concerns in the region and underscores the persistent threat of kidnapping that affects various parts of Nigeria.

The Ogun State Police Command remains committed to securing the release of the hostages and bringing the perpetrators to justice.

As the search continues, there is a growing call from local residents and international communities for enhanced security measures to address the rising incidence of kidnappings.

The case also draws attention to the need for improved safety protocols for expatriates and foreign workers operating in high-risk areas.

Efforts are being made to gather more information about the abductors and their motives.

The police have appealed to the public for any information that could assist in the investigation and encourage anyone with relevant details to come forward.

The incident has also prompted discussions about the broader implications of kidnapping in Nigeria, with calls for increased support and coordination among security agencies to combat the menace effectively.

In the meantime, the families of the kidnapped individuals and their associates anxiously await news of their safe return.

The Ogun State Police Command, along with other security personnel involved in the search, remains hopeful that the victims will be recovered unharmed and that those responsible for the abduction will be apprehended swiftly.