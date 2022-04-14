Ogun PDP Decries Non-Payment Of Workers Cooperative Deductions

The Ogun State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has condemned, in strong terms, what it called “the blatant refusal of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) government in the State to pay the 20 months outstanding workers’ cooperative deductions.”

The PDP described as a huge shame that the APC government, instead of “swallowing its empty pride, still has the balls to hoodwink Ogun State workers by attempting to change the conversation that the unremitted cooperative deductions were owed by the last administration.”

In a statement made available to the media on Thursday, the Publicity Secretary of the PDP in Ogun, Akinloye Bankole, reminded Ogun State workers, the body of retirees and members of the public that the Governor Dapo Abiodun-led administration came on board in May 2019 and it will be 36 months old by the end of April 2022.

According to him, “Since inception, the government has only paid, with much laissez-faire, 16 months cooperatives deduction, leaving out 20 solid months unremitted as at today.”

The statement read further that: “It is a settled reality that under the very watch of Mr. Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, the government has developed a reputation for endless inability to keep promises. Members of the public would recall that the ruling government made a promise, about 8 months ago to remit the deductions quarterly but alas, in its characteristic manner, the government failed, just as it has always done, to keep its words. What a tragedy!

“For us as a compassionate political organization, the PDP shares the pain and agony of deliberate neglect by the government, the same government that swore to promote and enhance the general wellbeing and welfare of its workforce.

“While we sincerely sympathize with the entire workforce, who are no doubt, the major driver of government business and strategic stakeholders in the socioeconomic wellbeing of our dear state, we equally encourage them to rise up in total unity and should not relent in their quest and strong demand for legitimate entitlement and a more dignifying conditions of work.

“Again, we wish to reiterate our call on the ruling APC government to set its priority right by accepting that all issues bothering on workers welfare are considered on first line charge. We implore the entire workforce in the state to be assured of our solidarity and popular partnership at all time.

“Of course, it is only a wicked, reckless and uncaring government, just as what we have today in Ogun state that would be told of the unprecedented hardship that Ogun workers currently experience.”

InfoStride News reports that the Ogun State Salary Earners Cooperatives Thrift and Credit Union Limited has revealed that the Dapo Abiodun-led administration is owing not less than 20 months cooperative deductions.

Meanwhile, Gov Abiodun, in November 2021, released N2 billion to offset four months of the global cooperative deductions from the State workers’ salaries.

The Governor has since promised to take workers’ welfare as a priority, saying it formed part of the advice given to him by his late father.