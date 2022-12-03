Okupe remains DG Presidential Campaign Council till after election – Labour Party

The Presidential Campaign Council for the Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has said that any attack on Doyin Okupe as the campaign council’s Director-General is an attack on the party’s flagbearer.

InfoStride News recalls that Doyin Okupe was sacked alongside 10 others for alleged non-financial membership status, high-handedness and financial recklessness by the Ogun State Chapter of the party on Thursday.

Reacting to the sack of Doyin Okupe in Kaduna, Saturday, Dr Yunusa Tanko, spokesperson for the Presidential Campaign Council, while calling on party loyalists to disregard attempts to cause a crisis in the party by some sponsored elements, noted that

as far as the party and the presidential council is concerned, Mr Okupe remains the Peter Obi Campaign Director-General.

Dr Tanko said that those who claimed to have sacked the Director-General lacked the power to do so because they were not the ones that appointed him, adding that the attack and purported sack of Okupe from the party was a direct attack on the presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

“We want the party members to be steadfast and consistent and believe that this is part of an onslaught against us. They made attempt to go after us several times; they denied us the use of their stadium in some states and now they are attacking us internally within the party,” he said

According to him, they are fighting to rescue Nigeria and Peter Obi is their driver, and all attempts to de-market him will not work as God will make him more popular.

He alleged that those sponsored elements trying to cause a crisis in the party will not succeed.

Dr Tanko called on party loyalists both in Ogun and Nigeria at large to disregard the purported sack, saying it will not hold water as Doyin Okupe will remain the DG until after the election next year.