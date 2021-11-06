Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Has To Go – Said Abdi Haibeh

Somalia manager, Said Abdi Haibeh has come out to call for the sack of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. This is coming after Saturday’s 2-0 defeat against Manchester City, and the world has been reacting.

According to him, the fact that Ole has been at the club for 3 years without a trophy is proof that he really has to go.

He added that Manchester United are the biggest club in the United Kingdom so fans will not accept a defeat against one of their bitter rivals.

His words, “Ole has been in the club for three years, during his time he hasn’t won any trophy.”

“Manchester United are the biggest club in the United Kingdom and one of the biggest globally. Therefore, fans will not accept a defeat against one of their bitter rivals.”

“Although a few of Ole’s former teammates have been defending him for some time, I think it’s time for him to go.”

“If United don’t sack him now, the club will only be heading down.”

“He [Solskjaer] doesn’t seem to know his best 11.”

“Also, he has refused to give [Jadon] Sancho a chance – a player that shined for Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga and Champions League.”

“There are few super stars at the club, players who have big characters and egos, and Ole who hasn’t managed a big club before joining United, was always going to struggle to manage big players and meet the fan expectations.”

“I think United need a manager who has good credentials, one who has a proven record in winning titles and managing big players, and the only name that one can think of now is Zinedine Zidane.”

“Manchester City started the match well and controlled the game in the first half. United gave them too much respect and City’s confidence grew as the game progressed.”

“With the introduction of Sancho, United had a bit of flair but the damage had already been done.”

“Manchester United could have been four goals down in the first half but they were rescued by David De Gea’s string of brilliant saves.”

“Cristiano Ronaldo’s half volley was the only shot on target that the Red Devils could produce. And of course, the absence of Raphael Varane and Paul Pogba were noticeable.”