Olisa Agbakoba Legal (OAL) is pleased to announce its Startup Growth Capsule (Cohort II), an exciting legal and business accelerator initiative of its Sports, Entertainment and Technology (SET) practice group.

This capsule program was originally created in 2021 to bridge the gap in the Startup ecosystem for quality startup-friendly legal services.

Nigeria currently has the fastest growth for startups and is a leading hub for entrepreneurs in Africa with over $4bn raised by founders till date, however, many of these startups do not have access to funding nor access to societies that foster the growth of startups.

We observed that most startups are not legally sound and due to the lack of capital, they cannot afford premium legal advice. The SET Capsule was started to bridge this gap by providing free legal advice, business support, and regulatory & compliance advisory to Sports, Entertainment & Technology businesses in their idea stage.

Olisa Agbakoba Legal (OAL) understands the significant role that startups play in creating value, solving problems, and creating prosperity in Nigeria’s emerging economy and sees the need for innovative legal solutions to meet the needs of today’s startups which will evolve into tomorrow’s unicorns.

The SET Growth Capsule is passionate about supporting early-stage entrepreneurs’ businesses in Nigeria and its program is designed to provide business support, legal advice, and regulatory compliance to small businesses and entrepreneurs that meet the requirements of the growth capsule.

Click on the link below to know more about the OAL SET Capsule (Cohort II) and the requirement to be a participant.

Register: Olisa Agbakoba Legal announces Its Startup Growth Capsule