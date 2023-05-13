Onana Is Not For Sale This Summer – Beppe Marotta

Inter Milan CEO, Beppe Marotta has come out to say that goalkeeper, Andre Onana is not up for sale. This is coming despite recent rumours linking him with a move to Chelsea, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, no offer has been received for the Cameroon goalie, and the fact remains that Onana also wants to stay at the club.

Beppe added that Inter Milan does not intend to put the African goalkeeper on the market this summer.

His words, “It is difficult to predict the future. But we have not received any offers and the goalkeeper wants to stay here. We do not intend to put him on the market.”