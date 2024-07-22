Onana Will Boost Our Chances In The UCL – Aston Villa

Aston Villa have come out to announce the signing of Belgian midfielder, Amadou Onana from Everton. The club recently had its say via a press statement, and fans have been reacting.

Onana’s signing is another statement of intent from Villa as he joins Ross Barkley, Ian Maatsen, Jaden Philogene, Samuel Iling-Junior, Cameron Archer and Enzo Barrenechea as the summer arrivals Emery has put together to compete in the Champions League.

Onana has established himself as one of the best players in his position in the past two years, and played every minute for Belgium in their Euro 2024 campaign.

WOW.