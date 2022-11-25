One Particular Vice Presidential Candidate Can’t Wait To Deal With Nigerians – Toolz

Popular media personality, Toolz has come out to share her fears about one of the Vice Presidential candidates contesting for the 2023 presidency. She recently had her say via her social media page, and Nigerians have been reacting.

According to her, she sees this particular Vice Presidential candidate and his body language just says he can’t wait to deal with Nigerians once he clinches power.

Her words, “There’s one vice-presidential candidate that scares me. His body language says ‘I can’t wait to deal with these people”

WOW.