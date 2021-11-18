Only Kids Will Think Buhari Can’t Pull Davido’s Birthday Stunt – Joe Igbokwe

All Progressive Congress, APC, Chieftain, Joe Igbokwe has come out to react after a Twitter user said President Buhari won’t get a dime if he pulls Nigerian singer, Davido’s stunt. He recently had his say on his official Facebook page, and Nigerians have been reacting.

According to him, people shouldn’t get things twisted with statements like that because the President would get N1 billion in one minute if he tries it.

Joe, however, added that Buhari will never post his account details online the way Davido has done.

His words, “PUT ON YOUR THINKING CAP SIR. PRESIDENT OF THE FEDERAL REPUBLIC OF NIGERIA DOES NOT HAVE TO GO DAVIDO STYLE BUT LET JUST DO IT AND HE WILL NET ON BILLION IN JUST ONE MINUTE. Omo de lo shie.”

WOW.

