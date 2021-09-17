Osimhen’s Quality Is Obvious – Brendan Rodgers

Leicester City manager, Brendan Rodgers has come out to hail Napoli striker, Victor Osimhen. This is coming after Victor scored a brace in Napoli’s 2-2 draw vs Leicester in the Europa League.

According to him, the fact that the Nigerian striker costs £70-odd-million means he is quality, so he is not surprised in any way.

Brendan added that Soumare looked really leggy in the game but he still made his impact on the pitch.

His words, “We had some [Leicester] players getting their first 90 minutes of the season as well, and then obviously, their big striker [Osimhen], who is £70-odd-million, so you can see his quality, and he gets his two goals.”

On other players, “I thought [Soumare] was excellent in the game. He had a little spell at the beginning of the second half.”

“He looked a little leggy, but then he’d done one or two pieces of skill and came back into the game. He was good. That was his first 70 minutes, so I am delighted with that.”

“[Daka] is always a goal threat. [I am] disappointed that he could not get the goal, because it was a great finish, but players are young [and still] learning at their level, and how we work, and I am sure they will prove to be very, very good players this season.”

“I said to the players afterwards, there were so many good things in the game, but we’ve got to keep the ball better because by the end when you don’t have the ball so much and you’re chasing the game, you can tire that little bit.”

“Overall, if you can’t win it, even though we were in a good position, you make sure you don’t lose it and the point is a start for us. Now, we have got another nine [points] or 10 to go.”