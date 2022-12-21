    Login
    Osinbajo visits Tinubu in Abuja

    The Vice president, Yemi Osinbajo on Wednesday, visited All Progressives Congress presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu at his Abuja residence.

    Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Vice President Professor Yemi Osinbajo
    The APC vice presidential candidate, Kashim Shettima, was present during the meeting.

    Osinbajo’s media aide, Laolu Akande, disclosed this while tweeting some still pictures captured during the meeting.

    He wrote, “Vice President Yemi Osinbajo stopped by for a friendly visit at the Abuja residence of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu just now.”

    Osinbajo has not been part of any campaign since his lost the presidential ticket of the ruling party to the former Lagos Governor in May this year.

