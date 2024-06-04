Osun APC Faction Seeks Continued Support Despite Party Leadership Dispute

In a recent statement, the Omoluabi Progressives, a faction within the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State, has urged its members to remain steadfast amidst criticism of the party’s progressive ideals.

The faction, represented by Abosede Oluwaseun, the Organising and Publicity Secretary, emphasized the importance of unity and commitment to the party’s values amidst ongoing registration activities.

Oluwaseun highlighted the significant turnout for registration, calling on more citizens to align with the party’s vision.

He stressed inclusivity, welcoming individuals from diverse backgrounds to join the movement aimed at revitalizing Osun State.

However, the faction did not shy away from criticizing the current party leadership, attributing recent electoral losses to mismanagement.

Oluwaseun urged supporters not to be swayed by detractors, reaffirming the faction’s dedication to the principles established by the party’s founding members.

This development follows a denouncement by the Osun State chapter of APC, which declared the Omoluabi Progressives, led by former Governor Rauf Aregbesola, as an unrecognized group.

The factional dispute underscores ongoing tensions within the party as members navigate internal divisions ahead of future elections.