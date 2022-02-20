Osun APC Primary: Oyetola Extends Olive Branch, Preaches Peace

Governor Adegboyega Oyetola has described his victory at the Osun All Progressives Congress (APC) gubernatorial primary election as a statement of resolve from the party members to continue to redefine governance and re-entrench sustainable democracy.

In an acceptance speech he delivered after his emergence as the APC gubernatorial candidate for the 2022 Osun gubernatorial election on Sunday, February 20, 2022, Oyetola noted that the decision has made the party a beacon of democracy and a united channel of development

The governor, while describing the outcome of the primary election as a victory for members of the party, added that it was an affirmation of their confidence in the development agenda and evidence of their belief in sustainable development which was brought into governance.

The governor challenged all party members to rededicate themselves to the party and in delivering an overwhelming victory at the gubernatorial polls which will hold Saturday, July 16, 2022.

In his words, “With this primary election now concluded, I invite us all to rededicate ourselves and the party to deliver an overwhelming victory at the gubernatorial polls held on Saturday, 16th July 2022.

“For me, we are all winners. I, therefore, extend my hand of fellowship to the other two aspirants to join me as we prepare for the July election. We are all brothers. Let’s join hands to build the Osun of our dream.”

The APC gubernatorial candidate who asked all aggrieved members to have a rethink and join hands with him to strengthen the party also enjoined the APC members to close ranks and eschew bitterness to deliver outstanding results at the gubernatorial poll.

“As we commence the electioneering campaigns, I urge all contestants across party lines to perform this exercise with the utmost decency and not jeopardize the peace and tranquillity our State is noted for.

“This is the least our people deserve and the beauty democracy requires,” he concluded.