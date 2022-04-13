Osun Guber: Adeleke Picks GCE Holder As Running Mate

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has revealed that a 62-year-old man, Kola Adewusi, a GCE holder is the running mate for the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Ademola Adeleke.

Adeleke, a 61-year-old man, was facing issues about his result until 2021 when he reportedly bagged a degree in criminal justice at a College in the United States of America.

Adeleke, a former Senator, who represented Osun west Senatorial District at the National Assembly between 2017 and 2018 – had according to his profile on the National Assembly website, claimed he had bagged a Diploma in Criminology from Jacksonville State University (JSU) and graduated in 1986.

He was reported to have registered for GCE O’ Level in 1981 but had F9 in English Language and was absent for other subjects.

A fact check done by the International Centre for Investigative Reporting (ICIR) in 2018 confirmed that Adeleke enrolled at the Jacksonville State University (JSU) but he did not graduate.

But the PDP candidate later in 2021 bagged a degree in criminal justice at the Atlanta Metropolitan State College and joined the race again against the incumbent governor of the State, Gboyega Oyetola.

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, released the final list of candidates and the parties that would partake in the 2022 Osun gubernatorial poll.

The list, which was released on Tuesday, contained the names of the candidates, deputy and their other details.

Adewusi, who is Adeleke’s running mate is a farmer, who has served as a chairman of Ife East Local Government Area of Osun State between 2004 to 2007.

He was also appointed as special aide to former governor Olagunsoye Oyinlola during his tenure.

Adeleke, meanwhile, said he picked Adewusi as running mate because the duo shared a common goal, which is to rescue Osun State from bad governance.

In a recent tweet, Adeleke said, “We share a common goal which is to rescue the State from bad governance and set us on the path to recovery. So, I urge all party loyalists and the great people of Osun to support us.”