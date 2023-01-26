Osun Guber: Only Atiku, PDP’s victory in February can save Ademola Adeleke – Adeyanju

A socio-political activist, Deji Adeyanju has identified the only thing that could restore Ademola Adeleke as the governor of Osun State.

Adeyanju said only the victory of the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar in the February election can save Adeleke.

In a series of tweets, Adeyanju said Adeleke’s victory is about to be stolen at gunpoint by the judiciary.

According to Adeyanju: “An election Adeleke won before our very eyes despite all the vote buying unleashed by APC in Osun is about to be stolen at gunpoint by the judiciary. I just wonder for Made in Court Room Democracies.

“Tinubu and his people are so determined to take Osun through the Tribunal. Whether through bending the law or any other means, they will take it. Only God or a PDP victory in February can save Adeleke at this point.

“The Osun Election Tribunal, in annulling Adeleke’s victory, says there was overvoting in some PUs. This decision if re-enforced by the apex court will rubbish BVAS and INEC result portals. The overvoting could have occurred from any side but let’s see what Appeal Court & SC will say.”