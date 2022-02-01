Otto Addo Is The Coach Ghana Players Will Respect – Tony Aubynn

Ghana Football Association executive council member, Tony Aubynn has come out to say that Borussia Dortmund assistant coach, Otto Addo is the best man to take over as new Black Stars head coach. He recently revealed this while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, Addo is the best choice right now because he was the assistant for Milo, and he has trained with the Ghana players before.

Tony added that the Black Stars also respect the coach very much and that should count for something.

His words, “Oto Addo is the best choice now because he was the assistant for Milo and he has trained with the boys and they respect him so much.”

“He’s the right man for the job now, considering the fact that he’s also a former player.”