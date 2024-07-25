Our Bad Leaders Don’t Care If Nigerians Japa Or Stay – DJ Switch

Nigerian disc jockey, DJ Switch has jumped on social media to drop her two cents on the proposed August 1 to 15 Nationwide protest over the current economic hardship. She recently had her say via her social media page, and fans have been reacting.

According to her, she stands for the forthcoming protest, and other Nigerians should stand for it as well, because the cabals running Nigeria will not do anything to improve the nation if citizens continue to remain silent.

Switch added that the bad leaders do not care if Nigerians japa or stick around when they are more focused on stealing our resources.

Her words, “I was not going to speak on this issue because I’ve experienced first hand the cowardice of many Nigerians but my love for Nigeria is literally haunting me! So here it goes:

They say that there is a time for everything. A time to sleep, play, work, fight or die! Africa as a whole needs to know what fucking time it is!

If you recognize what time it is, then you know what to do! Mind you, the cabals running Nigeria, Nigeria especially are smarter than you all might think. While they may be on edge about this planned protest, especially after seeing the events in Kenya, I promise you that they can bet their left balls that nothing will happen. That being said, many have been advised to “show” support for our fundamental human right to freedom of expression for two reasons:

1. So that there is a record of them supporting it and;

2. To guide you all like babies to do your protest and go and sleep.

So, the question really is this, do you know what time it is? Because if you don’t, just kukuma go and sleep and If you do, then prepare to take the bull by the horn.

You need to understand that whether you japa or stay, they don’t care! Nigeria is a mining ground for these devils. They take and take with no single thought or care as to where the nation ends up… wasteland!

The tribal division they’ve sown amongst us was a desperate move on their broken chessboard which should have fallen flat on its face but there are those of us who are so selfish, shortsighted and wicked. They will sell their children for the brown envelope. These unfortunate Nigerians that traded their brains and patriotism for alomo bitters are a huge obstacle to those of us that want a working nation. I don’t care what tribe you are from or religion you belong to, we NEED to unite if we want actual change.

I’m expecting the bots to call me all sorts of names as usual, like I give a shit! Mosquito disturb me pass those ones. But if you keep missing your opportunity to send these thieves back to where they belong then soon you all will be like the girl/boy who cried wolf!

#istandwiththeprotest #takeNigeriaback #aworkingnigeria”