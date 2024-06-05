Our Company And Diddy Are Now Completely Separated, He Is No Longer On The Board – Revolt

Popular rapper, Diddy has parted ways with the media company he founded, Revolt. He recently sold his majority stake in the company which is now owned by employees amid several lawsuits alleging s*xual assault.

According to Revolt CEO, Detavio Samuels, new leadership have been formed at the company, plus Diddy and Revolt are now completely separated and dissociated from each other.

He added that Diddy is no longer on the board and has no shares or equity in the organization.

A statement read, “Shares held by the company’s former chair, Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, have been fully redeemed and retired.

As the company continues to pioneer a new era of entertainment that empowers creators and establishes a new media model, this transformative structure ensures that the employees who are driving the company’s growth also have the opportunity to benefit from its success.”

WOW.

Sean Love Combs (born Sean John Combs; November 4, 1969), also known by his stage names Puff Daddy, P. Diddy, or Diddy, is an American rapper, singer, record producer, record executive and actor.

Born in Harlem, Combs worked as a talent director at Uptown Records before founding his own record label, Bad Boy Records, in 1993. Combs has produced and cultivated artists such as the Notorious B.I.G., Mary J. Blige, and Usher.

Sean John Combs was born in the Harlem neighborhood of New York City on November 4, 1969. Raised in Mount Vernon, New York, his mother Janice Combs (née Smalls) was a model and teacher’s assistant, and his father, Melvin Earl Combs, served in the U.S. Air Force and was an associate of convicted New York drug dealer Frank Lucas.

At age 33, Melvin was shot dead while sitting in his car on Central Park West, when Sean was two years old.