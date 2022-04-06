Our Match Vs Manchester City Is Far From Over – Oblak

Atletico Madrid goalkeeper, Jan Oblak has come out to say that he was proud of the team’s defensive display vs Manchester City. He recently revealed this while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he and his teammates defended quite well all game, except for the goal, and he believes the tie is far from over.

Oblak added that City are known for keeping possession for most parts of the game, so Atletico would always be prepared for that.

His words, “We defended quite well all game, except for the goal,”

“City play like that, they have a lot of possession against everyone, not just us. If you go crazy, they’ll punish you. Luckily we kept a cool head and closed off the spaces… We lost but the tie isn’t over.”