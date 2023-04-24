Our promise to deliver new Nigeria in motion – Tinubu

President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu has reassured Nigerians of his plans toward birthing a new and better Nigeria via his incoming administration.

The former Lagos State governor gave the assurance in a tweet on his verified handle whil thanking Nigerians for the warm welcome he received on Monday when he landed in Abuja from France.

He wrote, “I am extremely excited to be back home and deeply humbled by the warm welcome I received on my return to Abuja today.

“Thank you all for your love and support. Our promise to deliver a nation of Renewed Hope for all Nigerians remains in motion”.

Tinubu, who traveled to France on March 22 to rest and plan his transition programme, returned to the country on Monday evening.