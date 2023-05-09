    Login
    Oyetola loses as Supreme Court affirms Adeleke as Osun Governor

    The supreme court has affirmed the election of Ademola Adeleke as the governor of Osun state.

    Senator Ademola Adeleke
    The apex court on delivered the judgement on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, bringing an end to a petition by former governor, Gboyega Oyetola.

    The court upheld the appeal court ruling that Adeleke is the authentic governor of the state.

    Details later…

