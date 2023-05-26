Oyetola remains our leader in Osun – APC

Leaders of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Ijesaland have reiterated their support for the leadership of former Governor Adegboyega Oyetola.

This was as the Ijesa APC leaders affirmed that Oyetola still remained their party leader in Osun State.

Addressing journalists at the Ilesa-East APC Secretariat in Ilesa on Friday, Johnson Ajilore, who spoke on behalf of other leaders, said the former governor enjoyed the privilege under the provisions of the party’s constitution.

He added that the party leadership in Ijesa-South Federal Constituency has endorsed the “Repositioning Committee”, set up by the former governor to put the party back on the path of glory.

While acknowledging that both Rauf Aregbesola and Senator Iyiola Omisore are leaders of the party at the national level, the party members insisted that Oyetola leads the party in the state

“We have looked into various and peculiar tendencies that led to the very poor performances of the party and felt terribly worried that despite the outstanding performances of our leader, and the immediate past governor of the state, Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola, we lost virtually in all state constituencies except in Boripe local government.

“It is against the background that we as members met and deliberated on the way forward for the party in the state. After intensive and well thought deliberations, we arrived at the following conclusions; we noted with great delight the exemplary leadership of Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola, the strength of his unequalled achievements while in office as a governor, and his shrewd politics rooted in the depth of his passion to redefine the vision of APC as well as reposition the party for excellence.”

The purported rivalry between former governors Rauf Aregbesola and Adegboyega Oyetola has fractured the Osun APC in the run up to the 2022 Osun gubernatorial election.

The Osun APC was fractured into two camps, with the IleriOluwa group aligning with Oyetola and The Osun Progressives, TOP aligning with Aregbesola, who is the current Minister of Interior.

Most political watchers are also of the opinion that the party’s dismal performances in the 2022 governorship election and the 2023 general elections in Osun is a result of this issue.