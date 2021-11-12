Parents Should Try To Be Like Their Kids, Not The Other Way Round – Seun Kuti

Popular singer, Seun Kuti has come out to say that parents should stop trying to make their children be like them. He recently revealed this via his social media page, and Nigerians have been reacting.

According to him, parents should try to be more to be like their kids and not the other way round, because times have changed.

Seun added that Nigerian parents are damaged goods already so they must stop betraying the kids who are true saints.

His words, “We must stop betraying the true saints, the pure of heart, our children! Be more like them and don’t make them like you, you are damaged!”

Oluseun Anikulapo Kuti (born 11 January 1983), commonly known as Seun Kuti, is a Nigerian musician, singer and the youngest son of famous afrobeat pioneer Fela Kuti. Seun leads his father’s former band Egypt 80.

Africa raised American rapper, Jidenna featured Seun in his sophomore album titled, ’85 to Africa’. He is featured in Calle 13’s song “Todo se mueve” (Everything Moves), on their 2010 album Entren los que quieran.

In 2018, Black Times, by Seun Kuti was nominated for the Grammys, under the World Music Category. This makes Seun the second child of the late Fela Anikulapo Kuti to be considered for this award, as his elder brother, Femi Kuti has been previously nominated in 2003, 2010, 2012 and 2013 without a win.

In June 2019, Kuti was featured in the Visual Collaborative electronic catalogue, under the Polaris series, he was interviewed on Pan-African awareness, his country and music.